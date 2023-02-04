Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $339.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.17.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

