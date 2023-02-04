Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $474,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 182,373 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

