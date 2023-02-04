Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $741,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $109.28 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -993.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

