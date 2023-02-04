Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MongoDB by 28.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $618,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB opened at $221.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average is $223.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

