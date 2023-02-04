Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $19,338,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 97,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 327,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $70.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,088,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,067 shares of company stock worth $8,630,403 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

