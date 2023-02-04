Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Talos Energy worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

