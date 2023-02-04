Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 39,006 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,006 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises 1.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Performance

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Articles

