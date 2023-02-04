Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 5,872 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for 1.8% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $164.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

