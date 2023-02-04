Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 8,671 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after acquiring an additional 836,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 146,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

