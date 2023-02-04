Square Token Price Reaches $18.09 on Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Square Token has a total market cap of $37.41 million and approximately $481,666.53 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be bought for approximately $18.09 or 0.00077191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00430205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.19 or 0.29349924 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00449530 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.34405641 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $407,641.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

