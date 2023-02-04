Square Token (SQUA) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $17.93 or 0.00076685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $37.08 million and approximately $404,157.51 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.34405641 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $407,641.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

