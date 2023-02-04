Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,737. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.