Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.40 EPS.

Starbucks Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $104.30. 15,200,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

