Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

