State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 722 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $39,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

