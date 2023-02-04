State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $38,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

WEC opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.