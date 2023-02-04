State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $41.42 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $41,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,069,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

STZ stock opened at $230.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

