State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $34,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $42,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $176.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $1,684,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

