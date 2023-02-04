State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $713.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $733.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $646.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

