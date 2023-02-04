State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cummins worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.
Insider Activity at Cummins
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of CMI stock opened at $256.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.36 and a 200 day moving average of $230.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.