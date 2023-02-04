State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cummins worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total transaction of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $256.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.36 and a 200 day moving average of $230.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

