State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,960 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $30,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $675.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

