State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,486 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Atlassian worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Shares of TEAM opened at $169.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $352.92. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,174 shares in the company, valued at $58,312,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,312,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,510 shares of company stock worth $36,071,496. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

