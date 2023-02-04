State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $34,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

