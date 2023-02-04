Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.98 and traded as high as C$5.95. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 48,564 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$416.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.29.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.