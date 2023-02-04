StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About Ballantyne Strong
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.