StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

