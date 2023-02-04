StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
