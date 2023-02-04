StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.