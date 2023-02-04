StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.