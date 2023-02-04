StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.99.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
