StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

