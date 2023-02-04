StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 4.5 %

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

