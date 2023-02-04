StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Stock Down 4.5 %
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
