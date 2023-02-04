StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Security National Financial stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

