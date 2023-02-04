StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
Security National Financial stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.