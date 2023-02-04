StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of CPSH opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

