StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CPSH opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.85.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
