StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

NYSE:MSN opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.