StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,282,880 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.