StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Price Performance
PCYG opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.07. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.68.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
