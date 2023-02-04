StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

PCYG opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.07. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

