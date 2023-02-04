StockNews.com Lowers American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 130,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,835. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 943,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. State Street Corp increased its position in American Superconductor by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 374.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Superconductor by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

