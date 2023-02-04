StockNews.com Lowers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics stock opened at $231.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

