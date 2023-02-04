StockNews.com Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Vector Group Price Performance

NYSE VGR opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.38.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,347 shares of company stock worth $4,616,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Recommended Stories

