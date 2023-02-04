StoneX Group Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,474 shares of company stock valued at $46,026,990. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

NYSE BLK opened at $757.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $726.70 and its 200-day moving average is $679.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $824.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

