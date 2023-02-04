StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.9 %

ZTS stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $205.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

