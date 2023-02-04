StoneX Group Inc. Invests $133,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Orange by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Orange by 63.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

Orange stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

