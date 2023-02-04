StoneX Group Inc. Invests $242,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,583 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

