StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 218,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

