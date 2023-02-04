StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 9,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

