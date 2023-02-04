StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.16% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $11.32 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,267.81% and a net margin of 97.80%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

