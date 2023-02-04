StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

NKE stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $147.54. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.