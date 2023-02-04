Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 39,401 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.65% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 307.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the first quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,985,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AZBO stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

