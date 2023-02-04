Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $269.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.77.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

