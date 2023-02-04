Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 618 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

