Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

LNT opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

