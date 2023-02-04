Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $124.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $133.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80.

